Friday slay: Serwaa Amihere blew us away with these 3 breathtaking African print looks

This policy of relaxing the dress code one day a week confuses many people, which is why you'll probably see some people showing up at the office in inappropriate attire. They take casual to a level that was never intended when the company made the policy.

Dressing for the office can be tricky. Business casual with one company might be considered casual Friday attire at another.

In Ghana, most corporate organisations prefer workers clad themselves in African prints outfits and this gradually is becoming a norm.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients. Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, media personality Serwaa Amihere has come your way to inspire you.

She is amongst the few celebrities who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements.

Serwaa always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Serwaa is one person you should look out for.

Check her out and drop an emoji for her.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana