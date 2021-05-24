Ghanaian designer, Mimi Plange embarks on a new project with Lebron James, Nike

Mimi Plange made this announcement in a statement posted on social media.

She noted that “We are beyond excited and thankful to have had this opportunity to continue to share inspirational stories with the world. Dreams can never be too big."

"Thank you so much to the entire teams at Nike and Team Lebron who made this happen. It was such an amazing experience with great, great people," she added.

Mimi is amongst the Ghanaian designers promoting Ghana across that world.