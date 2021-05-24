RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ghanaian designer, Mimi Plange embarks on a new project with Lebron James, Nike

Ghanaian fashion designer, Mimi Plange is embarking on a historic project with American basketball player, Lebron James, and one of America’s apparel company, Nike.

Christened Lebron XVIII Low x Mimi Plange “Higher Learning,” the project involves the designing of sneakers and seeks to throw the spotlight on people helping their communities.

Mimi Plange made this announcement in a statement posted on social media.

She noted that “We are beyond excited and thankful to have had this opportunity to continue to share inspirational stories with the world. Dreams can never be too big."

"Thank you so much to the entire teams at Nike and Team Lebron who made this happen. It was such an amazing experience with great, great people," she added.

Mimi is amongst the Ghanaian designers promoting Ghana across that world.

Her designs have been worn by the likes of Rihanna, Michelle Obama, Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji, amongst others.

