Osebor, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news over a couple of times with his choice of fashion.

The Ghanaian drip god is ready to give birth to a culture of men wearing dresses and skirts in Ghana.

Despite being ridiculed for wearing skirts and dresses, he appeared not to be “bothered”, as he continues to dazzle in these outfits.

The fashionista and founder of Zara Shop Ghana took to the internet to serve a new black fitted shirt.

As if that was not enough, Osebor accompanied his shirt with a matching long pleated skirt or even slit and this time he tacked in.

This is from A to Z, it’s my definition of fashion. Creativity is the key. Do what makes you happy and don’t let anything stops you fashion is real madness but am not mad just luv fashion. Call me the Don papa Richie one. one luv," he captioned his post.

See photos below:

Osebor

Osebor

Osebor

Osebor