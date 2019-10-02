First Lady of the Ghanaian Music Industry, Eazzy real name Mildred Ashong has been in the news lately for high fashion sense.

She was the red carpet host at the 2019 Glitz Style awards and the ‘Forever’ hitmaker looked gorgeous in a crop top and long and flowy skirt.

After stealing all the attention on the red carpet, Eazzy drove her social media fans crazy by posting a sexy photo of herself in a one-piece black turtleneck.

She wore matching black stocking and heels posing seductively for the cameras.

Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us.