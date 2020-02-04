The loveliest holiday of the year is almost here and Ghanaian musician, Becca can’t wait to celebrate the day with her the love of her life as she shares photos of herself in a gorgeous red dress.

The ‘Yes I do’ hitmaker looked stunning in a knee level dress with side ruffles paired with red stilettos.

We are absolutely in love with her blonde afro hair and flawless makeup look.

Over the weekend, the celebrity mom celebrated her daughter’s first birthday in a star-studded ceremony. Among the enviable guest list includes Nana Ama Mcbrown and Yvonne Nelson.

Check out the photos below and share your thoughts with us.

