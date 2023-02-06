ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana's gift to the world: How Idris Elba served the Ghanaian kente at Akwasidae

Berlinda Entsie

It's how Idris Elba rocked the Ghanaian kente with class for us.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba

Aside from the visual representation of history philosophy and ethics, the Ghanaian Kente symbolizes, the cloth is sure a beautiful gift Ghana has to the world.

Recommended articles

The moment you rock the cloth, you stand out and tell exactly where your origin is.

Kente fabric is a handwoven craft and requires a lot of skill, creativity and dedication. Here’s all to know about the famous fabric.

Kente is a ceremonial cloth hand-woven on a horizontal treadle loom. It comes in strips measuring about 4 inches wide and sewn together into larger pieces of cloth. It comes in a variety of colours and different designs.

The word "Kente" comes from the word "kenten", which means basket.

Kente is more than a clothing item, it is a visual representation of history philosophy, ethics, oral literature religious beliefs and political thought.

British actor, Idris Elba is already in Ghana and he is making his visit count.

The actor visited the Manhyia Palace in the Asante Kingdom last Sunday, February 5, for the first Akwasidae of the year 2023.

While paying homage to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Idris Elba clad himself in wrapped colourful kente cloth.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made him stand out.

He matched his outfit with Ahenema slippers and beads.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba Pulse Ghana
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Pulse Ghana
