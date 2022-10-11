Ghana's Most Beautiful: Cookietee's hosting styles are unrivalled, here are our best styles

The beautiful media personality certainly knows how to make a statement at events and wears the hell out of her designer gowns.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and the all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Cookietee is one of those people who get it right every single time when it comes to slaying either the red carpet or any other show. From long flowing dresses, and dramatic ballgowns to fashion-forward suits, she has proven to be a perfect fashion icon.

Miss Tibilla, known for her decent nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

The media personality pulls off the best African print styles for any event as seen on her Instagram page.

Here's why her styles are unrivalled:

