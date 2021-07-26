Glitz and glamour on display as Natalie Fort marks 26th birthday with elegant shots

To mark her big day, the broadcaster threw a private lunch party that caught the attention of the entire country. In attendance were various celebrities from both the media space and the entertainment industry.

One thing we couldn't stop starring was her outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in gold. Natalie decked out in an array of stunning looks.

In one theme, she was captured in a sparkling gold ensemble with a fascinator that made her look stunning.

Then she went for a long white dress with a high slit that showed her flawless legs. The dress also featured a low cleavage, flaunting her skin unapologetically.

For her lunch party, Natalie wore a stunning emerald green strapless dress which made her the attention of the event.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Nana Aba for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana