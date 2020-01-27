Having been the only talking point on days the Grammy Awards happen over the years, 2020s was different.

The death of Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend created an atmosphere of sad ahead of the event. However, people showed up at the awards night to celebrate the works of their colleagues and friends while mourning Kobe at equal measure.

As usual, the celebrities who showed up in style on the red carpet.

From sleek suits to the right gowns and colourful moments, here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo

US rapper Saweetie

Cardi B

Lil Nas X

US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande

US singer-songwriter Lizzo

US jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn

US musical artist Wuki

US singer Sara Gazarek

US YouTuber Nikita Dragun

US singer Bebe Rexha