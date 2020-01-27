Having been the only talking point on days the Grammy Awards happen over the years, 2020s was different.

The death of Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend created an atmosphere of sad ahead of the event. However, people showed up at the awards night to celebrate the works of their colleagues and friends while mourning Kobe at equal measure.

As usual, the celebrities who showed up in style on the red carpet.

From sleek suits to the right gowns and colourful moments, here are the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo
US rapper Saweetie
Cardi B
Lil Nas X
US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande
US singer-songwriter Lizzo
US jazz singer Jazzmeia Horn
US musical artist Wuki
US singer Sara Gazarek
US YouTuber Nikita Dragun
US singer Bebe Rexha
South African comedian Trevor Noah
