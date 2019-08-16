The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo and Hanny Mouhtiseb tied on the knots on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019.

The wedding was the talk of the town for over a week. A host of dignitaries and celebrities graced the occasion in their stunning apparels.

The 37-year-old lawmaker is the daughter of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo didn’t disappoint us with all the dresses she wore for her big day.

She chose local vendors including one of Ghana’s prestigious fashion brand, Duaba Serwaa to sew her elegant dresses.

Creativity and originality at its highest level. All the designs were simply exquisite and unique. It was the perfect style for her personality and she rocked it beautifully with her matching shoes, flawless makeup and hairdo.

Brides-to-be can check out these styles and take style inspiration from it.

