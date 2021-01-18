Selecting clothes for work is not what most people look forward to but rocking stylish outfits to the office especially on a Monday has a way of brightening your day.

Monday is one of the busiest and most stressful days of the week. You might find yourself coming out of one meeting only to attend another one.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.

Looking good also has a way of helping you get through the day gracefully. Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, actress Naa Ashorkor has come your way to inspire you.

She is amongst the few celebrities who has been consistent with her decent fashion statements.

The mother always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

For a corporate Monday look, she decided to stun us with simple African print blazer paired with denim jean. We love how she went all nude on this fit while looking very well like a boss lady. From the black camisole to the nude heels.

Certainly, nude makeup will do the magic for the morning and Naa's look was flawless. Her ponied braid hairstyle was just on point.

The fashion icon is the pure definition of an African beauty in this lovely style.

Check photos below:

Naa Ashokor

Naa Ashokor