The weekend allows you to loosen up and dress more casually than you would have done during the week.

If your style is tailored to perfection, you'll end up making a fashion statement and setting a trend others might likely follow. We definitely know someone who can inspire your style for the weekend.

Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene has a great sense of fashion for trendy styles. She sure knows how to look good in any outfit and we are taking inspiration from her.

The recent mother has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but also among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to when stepping out.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection.

Just because we want you to have a splendid weekend, we spotted the actress on the 'gram and she looks gorgeous.

For a casual Friday, Lebene rocked soldier green leggings with a matching top and cap. We love how she went all nude on this fit while looking very well like a boss chic. From the long curly hairstyle to the nude heels.

Certainly, the nude flawless makeup and accessories that matched her style did great magic to her look.

The fashion icon is the pure definition of an African beauty in this lovely style.

Check photos below:

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene