How Sarkodie got everyone talking with his GH¢15K suit at the VGMAs

Berlinda Entsie

Sarkodie wore a vintage Casablanca suit which costs a whopping $1319 at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs
Sarkcess Music boss, Sarkodie gave patrons an epic show at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

However, his fashion sense was also another talking point.

The award-winning musician is seen on our screen as one of the hottest men in Ghana. His composure and fashion sense are just exquisite.

The fashionista topped social media trends with his Casablanca suit.

Sarkodie wore a vintage Casablanca suit which costs a whopping $1319 according to checks on the Farfetch website. This is equivalent to Ghc 15,564.

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs
The classic white two-piece suit featured intricate embroidery at the lapels, with a matching white shirt underneath. Sarkodie completed the look with white Jordan sneakers, black sunglasses and a few accessories.

The 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, May 6, and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

It involves taking risks when it comes to choosing the type of fabric, the colour of the fabric and the design to match perfectly with hairstyle, shoe and bag game while considering the theme of the event.

This year's show meant a lot of celebrities and guests as they could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best-dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all costs and stuck by it.

Sarkodie made sure he did justice to that fit. Absolutely gorgeous.

Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs
Sarkodie's outfit for the 2023 VGMAs
