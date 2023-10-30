How to create a Hajia Bintu-inspired vacation look

1. Beach day look: Embrace the tropical vibes with a bright and colorful bikini or one-piece swimsuit paired with a sheer beach cover-up.

Add a wide-brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses, and some statement beach jewelry to complete the look. Don't forget a straw tote bag and comfortable sandals for walking on the sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Boho chic: Hajia Bintu often rocks boho-chic looks. Opt for a flowy maxi dress with intricate patterns, fringes, or tassels. Add a wide belt to cinch your waist and some ankle boots.

Layer on some chunky jewelry, and carry a crossbody bag for a laid-back, bohemian vibe.

3. Casual day out: For a day of exploring and sightseeing, go for a casual yet trendy look. Pair high-waisted shorts with a crop top or a tied-up blouse.

Finish the outfit with comfortable sneakers or espadrilles, a backpack, and some trendy shades.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Evening glam: If you're planning a night out or a romantic dinner, consider a stylish evening outfit. A bodycon dress with a plunging neckline or a slit can give you that glamorous Hajia Bintu-inspired look.

Add strappy heels, a clutch bag, and some statement earrings to complete the outfit.

5. Safari-Inspired: Hajia Bintu's outfits often reflect an adventurous spirit. Opt for safari-inspired attire with cargo pants, a fitted tank top, and a wide-brimmed hat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complete the look with comfortable hiking boots and a utility vest for a touch of adventure.

6. Poolside chic: If you're relaxing by the pool, a trendy swimsuit cover-up can be your go-to choice. A kimono-style cover-up with a bold print or a sheer fabric can make you look stylish and ready for a dip.

Accessorize with a sun hat, large sunglasses, and slide sandals.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Island vibes: Embrace the tropical island vibes with a two-piece set or a matching crop top and skirt in a vibrant, floral print.

Add strappy sandals, a floral hair accessory, and some boho-inspired jewelry for a fun and flirty look.

Adapt these outfit ideas to your personal style and comfort preferences.

Hajia Bintu's style is known for being bold, colorful, and fashionable, so feel free to experiment and have fun with your vacation outfits.