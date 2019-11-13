Every morning, most women are left with sartorial torment. What is the perfect dress that will make them stand out, boost their confidence and meet the demands of the office dress code?

That is why we follow at the top style influencers to update on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

Media personality, Berla Mundi is our style influencer for today. The newest morning show host has taken her fashion sense to a newer height.

Berla’s fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant. She chooses the right footwear to match her apparel. Miss Mundi loves short hairstyles and it fits her personality.

We're keeping tabs on every celebrity office-appropriate ensemble, here are 5 stunning work office ideas inspired by Berla Mundi.