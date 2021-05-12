RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by Oheneyere Mery Asiedu

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Oheneyere Mery Asiedu served us the ultimate style inspiration for birthday celebrations and we totally loved it.

Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana

Veteran actress, Oheneyere Mery Asiedu is one of the respected women in Ghana who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Recommended articles

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu is among the great TV personalities with an elegant sense of fashion. She never seizes the opportunity to rock stylish African print dresses for any event.

The actress turned 50 years old and celebrated it the only way she knows best; praising God.

As part of her birthday celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the screen goddess stunned us with beautiful African print outfits.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in African print outfits.

Check photos below:

Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu
Oheneyere Mery Asiedu Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]