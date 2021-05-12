How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by Oheneyere Mery Asiedu

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu is among the great TV personalities with an elegant sense of fashion. She never seizes the opportunity to rock stylish African print dresses for any event.

The actress turned 50 years old and celebrated it the only way she knows best; praising God.

As part of her birthday celebrations and keeping up with the latest trends, the screen goddess stunned us with beautiful African print outfits.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in African print outfits.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

