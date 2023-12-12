Keep in mind that everyone's body is different, so experiment with different styles to find what works best for you. Here are some suggestions:
12 fashion tips that can help you hide your baby bump in a stylish way
If you're looking to conceal a baby bump without drawing attention to your pregnancy, there are several dress styles and fashion tips that can help you achieve a more discreet look.
Recommended articles
1. Empire waist dresses:
· These dresses have a high waistline that sits just below the bust. They flow loosely over the midsection, helping to hide the baby bump.
2. A-Line dresses:
· A-line dresses have a fitted bodice that gradually flares out from the waist, creating an A-shaped silhouette. This style can camouflage the stomach area.
3. Shift dresses:
· Shift dresses are straight and loose-fitting, making them a comfortable and stylish choice to conceal a growing belly. They hang straight down from the shoulders.
4. Wrap dresses:
· Wrap dresses have a front closure that wraps around the body, creating a V-neckline. This style can be adjusted to accommodate a changing body shape.
5. Peplum dresses:
· Peplum dresses have a ruffle or flare around the waist, which can help hide the baby bump by drawing attention to the flared detail.
6. Dark colors and patterns:
· Dark colors and small, subtle patterns can be more slimming and less likely to draw attention to your midsection.
7. Layered tops or dresses:
· Layering can help create a more streamlined look. Consider wearing a cardigan, blazer, or kimono over your outfit to add some extra coverage.
8. Maxi dresses:
· Maxi dresses, especially those with a flowy design, can provide full coverage and offer a comfortable and stylish option.
9. Loose-fitting blouses and tunics:
· Loose, flowy tops can be paired with leggings or slim-fitting pants to create a relaxed yet stylish ensemble.
10. High-neck dresses:
· Dresses with higher necklines can draw attention away from the midsection and create a more balanced silhouette.
11. Accessorize strategically:
· Use accessories like scarves, statement necklaces, or bold earrings to divert attention away from your midsection.
12. Maternity shapewear:
· Consider using maternity shapewear to smooth out your silhouette and provide extra support.
Prioritize your comfort and personal style. Feel good in what you're wearing, choose outfits that make you feel confident and at ease.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh