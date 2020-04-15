It is a form of formal headgear worn as an alternative to the hat.

Usually, they are worn on occasions where hats are customary, sometimes serving as an evening accessory, which is referred to as cocktail hat.

Also a millinery style, you can try it the Zynell Zuh way and it looks ethereal:

1. Pair a colour that matches your outfit

Your fascinator will give off a subtle appeal, classy boldness if it looks like it coordinates with the outfit you're wearing.

To ensure this, wear a fascinator that’s the same colour as the clothes you’re wearing

2. Keep it simple

Choosing a relatively cuter fascinator makes you look less sophisticated and classic shapes.

It is when the shapes get oversize or kooky that you begin to look more like a museum piece than a wedding guest.

3. Wear the fascinator on the side of your head

Fascinators must be worn is either on the right or left side of your head.

Wearing it towards the front of your head correctly is sometimes acceptable, but try wearing it on the side a few times and getting comfortable with that before going for a bolder look.

4. The details of the fascinator should lie above your eyebrows

The detail of the fascinator should lie above your eyebrows so that it does not cover your face entire.