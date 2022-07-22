Jackie Appiah flaunts her curves in a hot sleek bikini [Watch]

Over the years, the actress has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

One watch on her page and you will easily fall in love with her.

The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills. You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her acting duties.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Although she hardly shows skin, the actress is well known for her sensational curvy body. And taking a time out on a summer to lap up the rays by the pool, she’s got us all wondering when we’ll be getting our own dose of the vitamins.

The actress looked to be in her top form when she was captured enjoying some chilled pool time with her manager, Samira in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38-year-old beauty proudly flaunted her scintillating curves in a colourful two pieces bikini.

Jackie accessorized the look with hoop earrings and also sported a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

The actress's vacation outfits have all the elements they needed to make her look classy and we can’t help but fall in love with them.

She has made it known to all on Instagram that she’s currently washing away the sweat in the pool with that gorgeous bikini and we are here for it.