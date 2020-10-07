The relationship between celebrities and fashion trends is much intertwined. Most of these well-known personalities are either setting the trends with their unique style or making existing designs more mainstream as fans flock to emulate the look.

Top Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has positively influenced Ghanaian girls in so many ways and continue to leave them breathless with her high fashion sense.

Jackie Appiah

The mother-of-one portrays her elegant, chic and sultry side with her statement outfits and we can't help but get inspired.

She is spotted stepping out and we love her look. Clad in a colourful medium slit apparel, Jackie is a shade of beauty with her makeup and hairstyle. She slayed her look with a designer bag like a pro. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and the "let's do the Jackie" smile.

Jackie Appiah

Step out to any event with this boss chic vibe and you will be the attraction the whole time.