Jennifer Lopez actually went naked for Instyle Magazine if you look closer

It is no secret that singer Jennifer Lopez has one of the hottest bodies around and in her latest magazine shoot, she it off.

American singer, actress, dancer, Jennifer Lopez bares in all her latest shoot for Instyle Magazine as she shows flaunts her banging physique in a cape dress which shows more than we can see.

The 40 year old mother stuns in a shimmering green dress that leaves one side of her naked body exposed. Of course with such a banging body, who would need a ball gown as a wardrobe choice for a cover shoot?

According to Instyle Magazine, the shoot was meant to celebrate JLo for being a front runner in embracing curvy bodies.

Jennifer Lopez shared some details about her personal life, including how her high-profile relationship with current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, compares to her popular romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

"It was actually worse then," she told the magazine about the buzz that surrounded the pair. "It was just crazy.

