American singer, actress, dancer, Jennifer Lopez bares in all her latest shoot for Instyle Magazine as she shows flaunts her banging physique in a cape dress which shows more than we can see.

The 40 year old mother stuns in a shimmering green dress that leaves one side of her naked body exposed. Of course with such a banging body, who would need a ball gown as a wardrobe choice for a cover shoot?

According to Instyle Magazine, the shoot was meant to celebrate JLo for being a front runner in embracing curvy bodies.

Jennifer Lopez shared some details about her personal life, including how her high-profile relationship with current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, compares to her popular romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

"It was actually worse then," she told the magazine about the buzz that surrounded the pair. "It was just crazy.