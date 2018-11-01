It is no secret that singer Jennifer Lopez has one of the hottest bodies around and in her latest magazine shoot, she it off.
The 40 year old mother stuns in a shimmering green dress that leaves one side of her naked body exposed. Of course with such a banging body, who would need a ball gown as a wardrobe choice for a cover shoot?
According to Instyle Magazine, the shoot was meant to celebrate JLo for being a front runner in embracing curvy bodies.
@JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image wasn't something she ever thought much about. "I didn't realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like 'Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good.'" Not only good, but also culture-changing. She says her friend @KimKardashian once told her that she wore a "What would J.Lo do?" bracelet!
Jennifer Lopez shared some details about her personal life, including how her high-profile relationship with current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, compares to her popular romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.
"It was actually worse then," she told the magazine about the buzz that surrounded the pair. "It was just crazy.