Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo is a year older today, February 3, 2020. The father-of-one is among the stylish male celebrities making Ghana proud in the entertainment and fashion world.

Over the years, the award-winning actor has modelled for many fashion brands including Abrantie The Gentleman.

READ ALSO: Celebrity style crushers for the week

He always looks ethereal in Kaftan and African print shirts paired with denim jeans or black trousers.

Check out our top 5 favourite looks inspired by Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo.

READ ALSO: 5 times Akua Amoakwaa looked ethereal in African print dresses