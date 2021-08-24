Gone were the days where blazers were mostly meant for work, now blazers are becoming more versatile and are worn fiercely to brunches to dinner dates to events and so on.
Joselyn Dumas showcases her style prowess in a pink blaze
Joselyn Dumas is never one to do things by halves when it comes to fashion.
Most people are scared to rock a bold hue blazer but rocking bright-coloured blazers put a spring in your step, making you feel like you have the world under control. A quick tip is to make use of your colour wheel, colors that are opposite each are best when you want to contrast colours and colours that are beside each other are known as analogue colours and they can be combined as well.
style influencer and fashion guru, Joselyn Dumas is showing us how to rock bright-coloured blazers this season.
We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfit was indeed gorgeous.
The actress rocked a pink blazer with a black camisole and black wide pants. We haven't seen a blazer look so gorgeous on pants like how Joselyn did it.
We love how she accessorised her look. flawless makeup and hairstyle that accompanied her outfit made her look chic and glamorous.
