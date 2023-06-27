Joyce Blessing embraces chic casual fashion this season [Photos]

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, aside from touching souls with her powerful songs, is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

Joyce Blessing is our style influencer for today. She has proven to be one of the best female artists currently. Her fashion sense is something that cannot be put under the radar.

The 'Unbreakable' hitmaker is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Joyce Blessing is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

The singer shared on her social media page, Instagram precisely, a series of photos while embracing a chic casual look that got us stunned.

Joyce wore tattered denim pants matched with a top and denim jacket.

The hair and styling are near perfection. First, she opted for short cut blonde hair. Then wine curly long tresses laid seamlessly on her head.

The accessories complement the outfit perfectly and choosing that glasses is a good idea.

Check the photos and tell us your favourite.

Pulse Ghana

