Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kwesi Arthur Danso popularly known as was spotted on the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his silky locks despite his dad’s disapproval.

The ‘anthem’ hitmaker looked dapper in a green suit with black tee-shirt and matching shoes.

Some days before the VGMA, Kwesi Arthur stated in an interview that he will change his hairstyle whenever he feels like.

The award-winning musician revealed, “My dad has been against my hair since high school. Sometimes he used to tell me to go cut my hair else he wouldn’t give me money for school, but now it is what I want. At one point I will cut when I feel like doing that. I just like having hair on my head”.

Although some social media users mocked him for his choice of outfit to the extent of comparing him a pestle for pounding fufu, Kwesi Arthur won our hearts when he performed some of his hit songs. He eventually removed his shirt as the crowd danced and sang to his lyrics.

Would you wear this audience to any red carpet or formal event?