Sadly, the 20th Vodafone Music Ghana Music awards was surrounded with a lot of controversies. The Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale brawl made headlines over the weekend on both local and international websites. It was disheartening to see talented musicians attack each other in the presence of over 3000 audience and viewers streaming online.

Nevertheless, some Twitter users tweeted some humorous post by comparing our favourite celebrities to items.

READ ALSO: King Promise ignores trolls to hit VGMA red carpet with another big shoe

Let’s take you back to VGMA 2017, where popular Ghanaian celebrities namely Nana Ama Mcbrown, Berla Mundi, Zynnell Zuh and Bibi Bright were compared to popular kids show called Teletubbies. These style icons were dressed in gorgeous gowns with matching hairdo and makeup.

Sometimes, it takes weeks or months for a celebrity to finally approve of an outfit benefitting a red carpet event such as Ghana’s biggest music awards. However, social media has a way of making a mockery of their creativity and hard work.

Check out some tweets below and share your thoughts with us.

READ ALSO:Stonebwoy takes inspiration from wedding suit for VGMA