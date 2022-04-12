Ladies! Here's how to wear high heels without pain

More than two-and-a-half decades of ‘heel wearing experience’ have taught me a few things to keep in mind.

Moisturise your feet well

There will be less friction as you move and you will not get blisters and burns.

Get your foot size right

Getting the foot size right is really important. Before buying a pair, ask the person helping you in the store to tell you the right foot size. Also, foot size changes, and not just while you are growing up, but also when you are all grown up. Check it at least twice a year.

Pay attention to the shape of your feet

Some of us have narrow feet, some have wide; some have smaller toes, while some might have long fingers. There are so many variations. If you have wide feet, do not wear closed tapered shoes. Wear wide front closed ones or open toe ones. Even those with smaller toes should opt for closed wide front shoes. The pointed front shoes will pinch your toes and make them very uncomfortable. Unfortunately, besides taking them off after an hour or so, there will be no other solution.

Try these:

Block heels and platforms are way more comfortable than pointed heels. I know nothing can match up to pencil heels, but with the whole creativity boom happening in the design industry, you will find styles and shapes that would catch your fancy. They are as trendy as any.

Extra cushions for thin soles

Shoes that have a thin sole, will cause pain at the bottom of your feet. Get a foot/cushion as that acts as a shock absorber. Rest your feet

Take a little rest every now and then while wearing heels. Stretch your feet a little. Your feet will get the break it needs.

Shoes with more support

Wearing heels with more top coverage or an ankle strap or both will be a lot more comfortable. It provides additional support to the feet.

Precautions