Let's take a moment to appreciate Lydia Forson's AMAA outfit

The event, a rare African celebrity reunion where pure fashion is considered the highlight of the event brought together celebrities from across the continent

The ceremony brought famous faces in the movie and entertainment industry from across the continent, for a night that celebrates outstanding work and creativity in storytelling.

The AMAA saw numerous films and actors take home honours. Ghanaian feature film ‘Borga’ won three awards at the event.

One thing was for sure at the night, there definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or a bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

Celebrities embraced the demure dress code wholeheartedly, proving the focus was certainly on refined elegance.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect look on the red carpet.

The actress, as usual, is looking ageless and stunning. She wore a blue outfit that is so gorgeous.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good, especially in blue. Lydia decked out in an array of stunning looks.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Miss Forson knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

For as long as we have known Lydia, she has been a natural girl and we love it.

She opted for a dramatic afro hairstyle and is so beautiful.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smile, the trendsetter matched on the red carpet in confidence and in style.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that event? Rock this outfit.

Check the photos below:

