The luxury brand has come out with a product very similar to bathroom slippers in appearance only. Unfortunately, they are worth several hundreds of dollars more.

The Molitor Thong from Louis Vuitton has very similar features as our local bathroom slippers but that’s where all the similarities end. According to the luxury trademark, the footwear comes in a fully waterproof rubber with the Louis Vuitton monogram on the strap and design flowers on the sole.

According to their website, “This model is characterized by its great lightness and suppleness”, which seems to be just like most ordinary bathroom slippers.

Would you buy a pair of Louis Vuitton bathroom slippers for GH 2,475.00 cedis?