Many Ghanaians have criticised Pamela for having no talent aside from her big breast but is paraded as a celebrity.

Reacting to the criticisms, Pamela has said she is a model, video vixen and has started an acting career but her breast plays a major role in her overall talent.

“I am a model, video vixen and recently started acting so I can say I am an incoming actress,” she told Zionfelix. “My critics who think are the best to suit my acting roles in music videos should go and take my place.”

She insisted that her breast is part of her talent and that she can’t take it away as critics claim.

“I have [big] breast. That’s my talent. I can’t say my breast is everything but it’s a major part of my talent,” she slammed critics.

Watch the full video below.