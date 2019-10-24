Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson is a year older today, October 24, 2019. The award-winning actress is celebrating her new age with stunning photos on Instagram.

The Unapologetically thick African beauty rocked a black figure-hugging dress and white shoes.

Lydia Forson has a beauty brand, Kinky matters and the entrepreneur is noted for her gorgeous natural hairstyles. As she celebrates 35 years of grace and beauty, the CEO gave us hairstyle inspiration this look.

The short black dress was paired with beautiful stud earrings for the shoot.

Miss Forson has starred in The Perfect Picture, Isoken, Sidechic gang, Kintampo among others.