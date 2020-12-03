The award-winning actress shares what it means to be phenomenal as she graces the latest cover of Schick Magazine.

The actress decks out in an array of stunning and quite dramatic looks.

On the cover, she dazzled in an orange bodysuit that made her look beautiful. The outfit had dramatic sleeves and layers that enveloped her body.

Lydia Forson

Styled by Nutifafa, Lydia's outfit had a cleavage that was laced upwards. She complemented her look with some dramatic clips made with her outfit fabric and an interesting stiletto.

Aside from that, the actress cum entrepreneur look like a real chic with her glasses.