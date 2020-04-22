One of Ghana’s outstanding makeup artiste, Sandra Don-Arthur is popularly known for working with the likes A-lister celebrities-Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim among others.

As an International make artist, most favourite celebrities rely on her when they have to serve us with her awesome style goals and she never disappoints.

While marking an additional year on her life, Sandra is pictured in a gorgeous black off-shoulder dress matching her beautiful skin colour.

She further chose the right accessories for her outfit and we love her detailed makeup look as always.

Sandra captioned her post, “On this day I was Born ..... Alexandrina Angela Don-Arthur

The apple of God's eye, my mummy and daddy's angel on earth and a new live toy for my older brothers to play with.

God has been good to us.”

Check out her beautiful photos: