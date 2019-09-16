The Nigerian beat Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Veronica Odeka and Sacha Okoh to win the Glitz Style Influencer of the Year (Africa).

Juliet is a fashion enthusiast who partners with brands when it comes to rocking it the right way. Her immense knowledge of fashion helps and inspires her looks depending on the theme.

She is not only a fashion girl but also a foodie. Simply put, it’s a lifestyle for Love From Julez.

On the night of the Glitz Style Awards 2019, Juliet wore something different and stood out from the crowd.

Her face mask that complimented her entire outfit was one that fitted a true fashion person.

Check out some photos of Juliet Olanipekun (Love From Julez) at the Glitz Style Awards 2019.