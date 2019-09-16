The fashion industry is always awakened in September. The Glitz Style Awards has been running consistently for 5 years and we have look forward to it.

It is the only award show in Ghana where all the style icons from across Africa exhibit their creativity on the red carpet.

There is no room for a wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoid the red carpet or step out in the best ensemble.

From notable style icons like Nana Akua Addo to Zynnell Zuh, here are the celebrities whose style caught our attention on the red carpet.

READ ALSO: Meet the worst dressed celebrities at the 2019 Glitz Style Awards

READ ALSO: Check out the full list of winners at the 2019 Glitz Style Awards