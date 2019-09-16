Winners were announced for the various categories after a combined voting process involving the Glitz Style Awards Board (40%), Selected Voting Academy (40%) and Social Media (20%).

The 2019 Glitz Style Awards winners were announced as follows;

  1. Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet
  • Zynnell Lydia Zuh.  WINNER
  • Berla Mundi
  • Selly Galley
  • Elikem Kumordzie
  1. Artiste of the Year
  • KiDi
  • Becca
  • King Promise.   WINNER
  • Stephanie Benson
  1. Movie Personality of the Year
  • Zynnell Lydia Zuh
  • Nikki Samonas
  • Mawuli Gavor    WINNER
  • Joselyn Dumas
  1. Model of the Year
  • Clinton Samuel
  • David Lartey (Nii Pro). WINNER
  • Maxwell Annoh
  • Kermit Oduro
  1. Red Carpet Designer of the Year
  • Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh)
  • Elikem Kumordzie
  • Quophi Akotuah.   WINNER
  • Collins Obeng-Marnu (House of Paon)
  1. Stylist of the Year
  • Kelvin Vincent   WINNER
  • Eny Kludjeson (Stylennovator)
  • Joshua Oppong (urtailorstailor)
  • Bubune Worshie
  1. Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)
  • Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
  • Juliet Olanipekun (Love from Julez). WINNER
  • Veronica Odeka
  • Sacha Okoh
  1. African Designer of the Year
  • Aisha Ayensu.  WINNER
  • Tokyo James
  • Sarah Diouf
  • Loza Maleombho
  1. Emerging Designer of the Year
  • Jerey Mensah
  • Kenneth Tetteh
  • Lauren Ama Bartels (Lauren Haute Couture).  WINNER
  • Mohammed Larry Jafaru (Larry Jay)
  • Belinda Ofori (Turquoise Couture)
  1. Social Media Style Influencer of the Year
  • Lharley Lartey
  • Debbie Beeko
  • King Promise.  WINNER
  • Fella Makafui
  1. Fashion Blogger of the Year
  • Ernest Donkor (Stylernest)
  • Ramona McDermott (Amfashion)
  • Debbie Beeko (Debbie Bjuku).  WINNER
  • Hamdiya Hamid (Mss Deee)
  1. Fashion Photographer of the Year
  • Ben Bond Obiri Asamoah (OAB Photography)   WINNER
  • Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)
  • Gilbert Asante
  • Alfred Armah Boateng (Frozzen Second)
  1. Indigenous Beauty Brand of the Year
  • Hamamat African Beauty
  • RnR Luxury     WINNER
  • Skin Gourmet
  • FC Cosmetics
  1. Designer of the Year
  • Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh).  WINNER
  • Ophelia Crossland
  • Quophi Akotuah
  • Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako
  1. Makeup Artiste of the Year
  • Martina Asante (Face Mechanic)
  • Nancy Ndem Kalu (Nancy Blaq)
  • Hamidah Saafu (Shades and Brushes)
  • Lawrencia Owusu (Lawrebabe)  WINNER
  1. Individual Style of the Year
  • Kwesi Arthur
  • Wiyaala
  • Efya
  • M.anifest   WINNER

Honorary award:

Glitz Africa Style Influencer of the Year. Yvonne Okoro