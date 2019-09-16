Winners were announced for the various categories after a combined voting process involving the Glitz Style Awards Board (40%), Selected Voting Academy (40%) and Social Media (20%).
The 2019 Glitz Style Awards winners were announced as follows;
- Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet
- Zynnell Lydia Zuh. WINNER
- Berla Mundi
- Selly Galley
- Elikem Kumordzie
- Artiste of the Year
- KiDi
- Becca
- King Promise. WINNER
- Stephanie Benson
- Movie Personality of the Year
- Zynnell Lydia Zuh
- Nikki Samonas
- Mawuli Gavor WINNER
- Joselyn Dumas
- Model of the Year
- Clinton Samuel
- David Lartey (Nii Pro). WINNER
- Maxwell Annoh
- Kermit Oduro
- Red Carpet Designer of the Year
- Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh)
- Elikem Kumordzie
- Quophi Akotuah. WINNER
- Collins Obeng-Marnu (House of Paon)
- Stylist of the Year
- Kelvin Vincent WINNER
- Eny Kludjeson (Stylennovator)
- Joshua Oppong (urtailorstailor)
- Bubune Worshie
- Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)
- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
- Juliet Olanipekun (Love from Julez). WINNER
- Veronica Odeka
- Sacha Okoh
- African Designer of the Year
- Aisha Ayensu. WINNER
- Tokyo James
- Sarah Diouf
- Loza Maleombho
- Emerging Designer of the Year
- Jerey Mensah
- Kenneth Tetteh
- Lauren Ama Bartels (Lauren Haute Couture). WINNER
- Mohammed Larry Jafaru (Larry Jay)
- Belinda Ofori (Turquoise Couture)
- Social Media Style Influencer of the Year
- Lharley Lartey
- Debbie Beeko
- King Promise. WINNER
- Fella Makafui
- Fashion Blogger of the Year
- Ernest Donkor (Stylernest)
- Ramona McDermott (Amfashion)
- Debbie Beeko (Debbie Bjuku). WINNER
- Hamdiya Hamid (Mss Deee)
- Fashion Photographer of the Year
- Ben Bond Obiri Asamoah (OAB Photography) WINNER
- Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)
- Gilbert Asante
- Alfred Armah Boateng (Frozzen Second)
- Indigenous Beauty Brand of the Year
- Hamamat African Beauty
- RnR Luxury WINNER
- Skin Gourmet
- FC Cosmetics
- Designer of the Year
- Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh). WINNER
- Ophelia Crossland
- Quophi Akotuah
- Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako
- Makeup Artiste of the Year
- Martina Asante (Face Mechanic)
- Nancy Ndem Kalu (Nancy Blaq)
- Hamidah Saafu (Shades and Brushes)
- Lawrencia Owusu (Lawrebabe) WINNER
- Individual Style of the Year
- Kwesi Arthur
- Wiyaala
- Efya
- M.anifest WINNER
Honorary award:
Glitz Africa Style Influencer of the Year. Yvonne Okoro