Winners were announced for the various categories after a combined voting process involving the Glitz Style Awards Board (40%), Selected Voting Academy (40%) and Social Media (20%).

The 2019 Glitz Style Awards winners were announced as follows;

Best Dressed Celebrity on the Red Carpet

Zynnell Lydia Zuh. WINNER

Berla Mundi

Selly Galley

Elikem Kumordzie

Artiste of the Year

KiDi

Becca

King Promise. WINNER

Stephanie Benson

Movie Personality of the Year

Zynnell Lydia Zuh

Nikki Samonas

Mawuli Gavor WINNER

Joselyn Dumas

Model of the Year

Clinton Samuel

David Lartey (Nii Pro). WINNER

Maxwell Annoh

Kermit Oduro

Red Carpet Designer of the Year

Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh)

Elikem Kumordzie

Quophi Akotuah. WINNER

Collins Obeng-Marnu (House of Paon)

Stylist of the Year

Kelvin Vincent WINNER

Eny Kludjeson (Stylennovator)

Joshua Oppong (urtailorstailor)

Bubune Worshie

Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Juliet Olanipekun (Love from Julez). WINNER

Veronica Odeka

Sacha Okoh

African Designer of the Year

Aisha Ayensu. WINNER

Tokyo James

Sarah Diouf

Loza Maleombho

Emerging Designer of the Year

Jerey Mensah

Kenneth Tetteh

Lauren Ama Bartels (Lauren Haute Couture). WINNER

Mohammed Larry Jafaru (Larry Jay)

Belinda Ofori (Turquoise Couture)

Social Media Style Influencer of the Year

Lharley Lartey

Debbie Beeko

King Promise. WINNER

Fella Makafui

Fashion Blogger of the Year

Ernest Donkor (Stylernest)

Ramona McDermott (Amfashion)

Debbie Beeko (Debbie Bjuku). WINNER

Hamdiya Hamid (Mss Deee)

Fashion Photographer of the Year

Ben Bond Obiri Asamoah (OAB Photography) WINNER

Joseph Amoateng (Phloshop)

Gilbert Asante

Alfred Armah Boateng (Frozzen Second)

Indigenous Beauty Brand of the Year

Hamamat African Beauty

RnR Luxury WINNER

Skin Gourmet

FC Cosmetics

Designer of the Year

Ezekiel Yartel (Yartel Gh). WINNER

Ophelia Crossland

Quophi Akotuah

Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako

Makeup Artiste of the Year

Martina Asante (Face Mechanic)

Nancy Ndem Kalu (Nancy Blaq)

Hamidah Saafu (Shades and Brushes)

Lawrencia Owusu (Lawrebabe) WINNER

Individual Style of the Year

Kwesi Arthur

Wiyaala

Efya

M.anifest WINNER

Honorary award:

Glitz Africa Style Influencer of the Year. Yvonne Okoro