The 5 annual Glitz Style Awards took place at Movenpick Ambassordial Hotel over the weekend. It was a night of style, creativity and originality as celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Undoubtedly, the Glitz Style is Ghana’s biggest fashion night and much is expected from style influencers and celebrities.

It is all about breaking all the fashion rules (if there is any at all) and stepping up your style to be the talk of the town, trend on social media and major websites.

It requires planning, coordination and perfect blending to bring out an iconic.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication however if your look that appeals to the eyes of the majority then you didn’t put more efforts in your look.

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro looked stunning in her dress. We were expecting her to sweep us off our feet. She was worn similar dresses over the past years. The colour of her dress and hairstyle?

Ghanaian actress and enterpreneur, Salma Mumin stole the show but we weren't impressed.

Award-winning beauty enterpreneur, Valeria Oblaze served us the perfect style goals for a formal meeting not a style awards.

Ghanaian musician, Pappy Kojo meet street style standards. The clogs was a very creative but he could represented well at the just ended Chale Wote festival.

Style expert, Ugonna Omeruo failed to stylishly represent Nigeria at this year's event. Indeed, she bloomed and that was all to her look. Her bag is a piece of art; lovely.

Ghanaian musician, Mzbel was among the celebrities who came to support the style icons and nominees. We understand that she styled herself. There is always room for improvement.

Are we talking about Golden Movie Awards or Glitz Style Awards? Ghanaian actress, Beverly Aflaglo didn't meet the standards.

Ghanaian actor, Fiifi Coleman needs to experiment with his red carpet looks.

Ghanaian politician, Nana Oye Lithur left us stunned with her satorial choice and hairstyle. She didn't make it to the best dressed list but won the coveted title of worst-dressed star.