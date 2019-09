The Glitz Style Awards has a way of creating memories that stay with fashion enthusiasts for life.

It also entertains and give people the surrounding to let ooze their inner talent.

Ghana’s former gender minister Nana Ote Lithur could not hide her dancing skills when she was called to announce an award winner on their stage.

Coming up into the stage, Oye Lithur showed some beautiful moves before saying hi to the audience on the night.

Watch Oye Lithur’s perfect dance moves below: