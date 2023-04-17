Menaye Donkor just nailed the perfect look for a bride in gorgeous kente outfit

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

A modern bride right now really can decide what suits her best without bothering too much about some outdated rules. It’s totally fine if you’ve got a little something different in mind for your big day.

One of the key elements in wedding decision-making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire, especially for a traditional wedding. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Menaye Donkor wife of footballer Sulley Muntari is a celebrity in her own rights. The CEO OF Miss Universe Ghana is a businesswoman. Not forgetting a wonderful wife and a super mom.

Menaye Donkor never goes wrong with her appearances, the 42-year-old comes out with class and style always in all of her looks. We have our spotlight on her eye candy looks.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Her photoshoots are creative enough to be recreated and the photographers deserve some credit too.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Menaye just nailed the perfect look for a bride in a gorgeous traditional wedding dress.

She wore a purple kente combo outfit that made her look stunning. The dress, with outstanding beading on the top, was contoured to match her beautiful figure which obviously got the attention of many on the 'gram.

Menaye matched the outfit with a ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup that were just top-notch.

If you are a new bride preparing to say "I do", then, check out for style inspiration.

