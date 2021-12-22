RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty inspiration: 5 times Menaye Donkor ruffled hearts with beautiful photos on the 'gram'

Berlinda Entsie

Menaye Donkor kills it every time and hits all the high fashion notes.

Menaye Donkor
Menaye Donkor

Menaye Donkor wife of footballer Sulley Muntari is a celebrity in her own rights. The CEO OF Miss Universe Ghana is a businesswoman. Not forgetting a wonderful wife and a super mom.

Menaye Donkor never goes wrong with her appearances, the 41-year-old comes out with class and style always in all of her looks. We have our spotlight on her eye candy looks.

She knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Her photoshoots are creative enough to be recreated and the photographers deserve some credit too.

Fashion observers must be in awe with these sleek looks. Check below for some inspiration.

Menaye Donkor
Menaye Donkor Pulse Ghana
Menaye Donkor
Menaye Donkor Pulse Ghana
Menaye Donkor
Menaye Donkor Pulse Ghana
Menaye Donkor
Menaye Donkor Pulse Ghana
Menaye Donkor
Menaye Donkor Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

