RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Met Gala 2021: The good, bad and ugly on the red carpet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This year's Met Gala was held on Monday, September 13, even though it usually falls on the first Monday of May.

Met Gala 2021
Met Gala 2021

It celebrates the opening of the new Costume Institute exhibit, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Recommended articles

Most famous faces from the realms of fashion, film, music and art among others stepped on the red carpet with a melange of creativity.

Check below for all the fashion details on the day:

Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks
Met Gala 2021 red carpet looks Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

A little sunshine from Ohemaa Mercy on her birthday

Ohemaa Mercy

Style guide: 8 times this year Selly Galley thrilled us with her style

Selly Galley

Style guide: Can you rock black sequin like actress Fella Makafui?

Fella Makafui