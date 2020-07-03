Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo is undoubtedly one of the leading fashion icons in Ghana.

Anytime she steps out, she makes sure she leaves a mark with her impeccable fashion statements.

Being an instant hit on social media when her outfit for an event goes viral, the fashion goddess is giving us an ultimate black fashion goal.

She is seen flaunting her new ‘dress is all black’ look. Nana Akua complemented her look with flawless makeup and cut walked for the camera.

We can’t wait to see her flaunt this look for the EMY Africa Awards 2020 taking place on Saturday 4th July as she already has given us the gist.

Check her look below:

Nana Akua Addo