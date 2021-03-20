Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Akua Addo is undoubtedly one of the leading fashion icons in Ghana.

Anytime she steps out, she makes sure she leaves a mark with her impeccable fashion statements.

Being an instant hit on social media when her outfit for an event goes viral, the fashion goddess is giving us an ultimate style tip for the weekend.

She is seen flaunting her new ‘dress is all pink' look.

Nana Akua rocks a figure-hugging skirt and trouser and a strapless top while showing off her midriff and flawless skin. She completed the outfit with a matching blazer.

The actress has always been a woman of substance who invests in quality hair and styles them to suit her looks. Of course, her makeup was on point and we love it.

Check her look for inspiration: