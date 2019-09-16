Valerie Obaze, one of the beautiful daughter of Ghana's President, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo was among at the winners at the 2019 Glitz Style Awards.

The beautiful entrepreneur has been hailed as an ‘African skincare trailblazer’ by Forbes. Her beauty brand has been featured in a plethora of publications such as Elle magazine not only is she a savvy businesswoman.

The award-winning beauty Entrepreneur, started R&R Luxury in 2010, just after the birth of her first daughter Rebecca Rose, from whom the brand takes its name. R&R is a luxury beauty brand founded on the philosophy of transforming one of nature’s purest and richest gifts – Shea – into the most enriching beauty products.

R&R was in a fierce category with Forever Clair, Skin Gourmet and Hamamat African Beauty.

Expanding her brand from Africa, US to now the UK, Valeria, CEO of R&R won the Indigenous Beauty Brand Of The Year.

Congratulations to her and we wish her more successes.