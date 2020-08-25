Staying fashionable means switching up styles and look from time to time and the actress cum style influencer is doing that effortlessly. She had us screaming goals with her fierce look.

She is stepping on necks as she rocks a soldier and black latex outfit.

The mother-of-one is clad in black camisole matched with the latex pants that extended to her ankle.

Nana Ama McBrown

We love how she rocked the soldier long sleeves shirt in the camisole and pants like a suit.

Her volumized hair and flawless nude makeup make her look stunning.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama is definitely having a good time with this look and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to rock this style to your party this weekend.