One of the most talked-about fashion enthusiasts on the red carpet for the Glitz Style Awards 2019 was Nana Akua Addo,

The fashion choncho showed up on the night with a silver dress with two eagles on her shoulder. Explaining what inspired her choice of dress, Nana Akua Addo told Pulse.com.gh in an interview:

“Most of these fashion icons are now representing themselves through animals. Animals they feel have connections with how powerful they are. Beyoncé recently did it and it was a lion. I have done it. It is the eagle.

“It is another way of stepping out to represent who you are by not speaking. The animal that you show yourself in speaks a lot about you.

“This time, I wasn’t selfish to choose. I chose an eagle to represent Ghana as well.”

One of Ghana’s finest fashion ladies said she had to do it for Ghana due to the number of awesome Nigerian fashion enthusiasts she heard would be at the Glitz Style Awards 2019.

Nana Akua Addo disclosed she had to show up to ‘pepper’ her Nigerian counterparts.

“I wasn’t supposed to come. Some few Nigerian friends called me and I think it was time for me to play it off,” Nana Akua Addo said concerning her style.

“I think the Nigerians would’ve finished us. If you think I’m joking, go to the Glitz page and look at the Nigerians who showed up on the night and who won on the night. Their style was different. They didn’t come to play it safe.

“When I heard the list of Nigerians coming, I said I need to show up for my people. And that’s why I said it was a national thing. I had my eagles on, I had my nation behind me. It was to pepper the Nigerians.”

