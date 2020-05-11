Since he was sworn in as President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has shown his love for the African fabrics and how he wants to show the rich culture of the country.

He addressed the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020, on the updates of the coronavirus (COVID 19) in the country.

His fabric for his 9th update was 'nkyenfrɛ' which translates the residue of a broken pot.

What the President sought to put across going by the choice of fabric is that despite the hardship the country is going through due to the pandemic coronavirus, all hope is not lost yet. It is indeed broken but we can still make it better as a nation.

Ghana's culture speaks volume, and what President Akufo-Addo wore on Sunday is to emphasize without speaking a word that he is serious on halting the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

This year is definitely the right time for wearing such fabric.