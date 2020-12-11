She has, since assuming her role as the chairperson, been very efficient in her field of work.

Aside from her job, she has shown her love for African fabrics and how she wants to show the rich culture of the country

She addressed the nation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, on the outcome of the presidential election.

She wore a beautiful kente outfit while declaring the President-elect of the country. The name of the fabric is “Nyankonton” to wit, ‘God’s Eye’ or ‘Rainbow’. This signifies 'beauty and uniqueness'.

Jean Mensa

Ghana's culture speaks volume, and what Jean Mensa wore on Wednesday is to emphasize without speaking a word that she is serious in promoting Ghana's democracy.

This year is definitely the right time for wearing such fabric.