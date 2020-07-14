Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand, hence, Ghanaian musicians are now leading the fashion industry more than any.

The secular musicians are however the ones seen more with the cameras with their high fashion sense.

But some gospel musicians aren't lying low, they are definitely promoting their music with bold fashion statements.

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy aside from her touching souls with her powerful songs, she is inspiring us with her elegant fashion sense.

Ohemaa Mercy is the perfect style influencer for young ladies who want to step up their fashion game.

We checked her Instagram page and we are inspired by her looks. Check photos and tell us your favourite.

