Ace journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti is one of the respected women in Ghana who has won numerous awards for her exquisite journalistic skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti is among the great TV personalities with an elegant sense of fashion. She never seizes the opportunity to rock stylish African print dresses for her TV shows and other events.

The mother of a beautiful princess is 51 years old today, January 23, 2021. She is celebrating this milestone the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning white dress.

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in white. Her flawless makeup and stunning natural wave-cut hairstyle are something we can't stop staring at.

With the caption, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, guess who is 51," Oheneyere Gifty Anti is a true definition of African beauty on her birthday.

Check photos below:

